Prajnesh, Ankita achieve career-best ranking

Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who played his maiden Grand Slam main draw in Australia, and Singapore ITF title winner on Monday achieved their career-best ranking.

Prajnesh is now ranked 102 in the men's singles rankings with a jump of seven places while Ankita leapfrogged 35 places to a career-high 168 in the women's singles.

The Chennai left-hander will spearhead India's challenge in World Group Qualifiers against in Kolkata this week while Ankita will lead country's challenge in in Astana, next week.

"I started the year on a good note, first in and then a title and today a career-best rank, all this in one month. I am just feeling grateful to people who did not give up on me," said Ankita from

"This has given me a lot of belief that slowly and steadily, I will get to my goals," added Ankita, who is supported by and Authority of

The next best Karman Kaur Thandi, who has been chosen for the USD 25000 annual financial support by the ITF through (GSDF), dropped five places to 210.

In the ATP list, Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped two places to 133 while injured (151) slipped out of top-150 with a steep fall of 13 places.

Saketh Myneni was next best at number 260 (-4) and was followed by young Sasi Kumar Mukund (292, -1).

In the doubles, all top five Indian players slid in the ranking table.

is now ranked 37 (-3) and is followed by Divij Sharan (40, -3), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (76, -3), Leander Paes (78, -19) and Purav Raja (103, -12).

