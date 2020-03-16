Another Congress MLA in Gujarat resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

Another Congress MLA in has resigned ahead of the in the state, taking the tally of legislators who have quit the party to five.

Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi informed the House on Monday that five Congress MLAs have resigned and he has accepted their resignations.

The five are Pravin Maru from Gadhada, Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa, Soma Koli Patel from Limbdi, J V Kakadia from Dhari and Mangal Gavit from Dang, the Speaker said.