Another Congress MLA in Gujarat resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi informed the House on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Gandhinagar 

Another Congress MLA in Gujarat has resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state, taking the tally of legislators who have quit the party to five.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi informed the House on Monday that five Congress MLAs have resigned and he has accepted their resignations.

The five are Pravin Maru from Gadhada, Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa, Soma Koli Patel from Limbdi, J V Kakadia from Dhari and Mangal Gavit from Dang, the Speaker said.
First Published: Mon, March 16 2020. 13:54 IST

