Hosts ended Kyrgyzstan's fairytale with a controversial extra-time penalty to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals as holders and also advanced.

A knee-wobbling, chest-thumping saved two spot kicks as the Socceroos beat Uzbekistan's White Wolves in a shootout, while the Blue Samurai bundled out on Monday.

Substitute Ahmed Khalil was UAE's hero on an angst-ridden night as he converted another late penalty after a refereeing decision that could charitably be described as "soft".

"I don't want to talk about the referee," growled

"We leave the tournament with a lot of regrets -- we deserved more. It's our first Asian Cup but I'm absolutely sure it won't be our last and we will come back stronger."



Kyrgyz substitute Tursunali Rustamov had stunned the Emirates when he snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser at the end of a nail-biting contest that began so poorly for the former Soviet republic.

It took the home side just 14 minutes to break through as headed in an Ismail Matar corner.

Plucky refused to go down without a fight, however, and the White Falcons equalised midway through the first half when Mirlan Murzaev squeezed the ball in from a seemingly impossible angle.

Kyrgyz subsequently gave UAE a scare when his shot crashed against the crossbar.

But volleyed the 2015 semi-finalists back in front with his third goal of the tournament after some horror defending from

That looked to have ended Kyrgyzstan's brave resistance until Rustamov headed home in the dying seconds to force extra time.

But after Mabkhout had crumpled to the turf under minimal contact 11 minutes into the first additional period, the former runners-up were awarded a disputed late penalty for the second time in this tournament.

- Grobbelaar impression -



==========================As he had in the curtain raiser against Bahrain, Khalil coolly drilled home the spot kick to give UAE a shot at avenging their semi-final defeat by four years ago.

There was still time for Baktyiar Duishobekov and Rustamov to hit the woodwork, but the Emiratis somehow clung on.

"Yes we had another penalty but we created more chances," insisted UAE Alberto Zaccheroni, who steered to the Asian Cup title in 2011.

"We showed a positive response and strong character after their late equaliser." Meanwhile, Ryan saved Australia's skin under a blood-red "wolf moon" in Al-Ain, doing his best impression to distract Uzbekistan's penalty takers after a bruising 0-0 draw.

The denied and before smashed in the decisive kick in the shootout to send the Aussies through.

"I'm not a mind-reader but it feels pretty good," said Ryan. "As a it's obviously the pinnacle. I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and all the sacrifices and hard work."



Elsewhere, four-time winners scraped past 1-0 thanks to a first-half header from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Japan's win over the three-time champions in Sharjah came despite conceding 77 percent possession in favour of the Gulf side.

"Asian football is getting more competitive," said Japan after the Blue Samurai moved on to face

"To become Asian champions would put us close to the world's elite so we have to keep improving.

