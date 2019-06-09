Surjewala demands Khattar govt make written exam marks of all recruitments public

Senior Sunday demanded that the M L Khattar dispensation in should disclose the marks awarded in written examinations and interviews for all government recruitments made in the last five years.

"It is a matter of grave concern that the is not following the clear cut directions of the and High Court, which had ordered the to upload the details of written examinations and interviews for all the public recruitments," Surjewala, who is an MLA from Kaithal, said.

He said since the government claims to have adopted transparency in job selections, it should follow the directions of the high court.

"Uploading of details will expose the fake claims of the with regard to fair selections in recruitments in government jobs and the people will get to know the reality," Surjewala said in a statement here.

He also accused the of "interrupting" the fair investigations and "trying to save the highly placed real culprits" in the cash-for-job scam, which came to light last year.

Surjewala said the was ordered by the Panchkula district court on December 4, 2018 to complete the inquiry within two months, "but the investigation is being kept pending on one pretext or the other for the last seven months".

Notably, the flying squad of Chief Minister had on April 5, 2018, unearthed the alleged cash-for-job racket involving employees of the and other departments and "brokers". They would take money from aspirants for selection in government jobs, it was then alleged.

