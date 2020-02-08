Scuffle breaks out between CAA protesters, BJP workers at Kolkata book fair

A scuffle broke out between anti-CAA protesters and supporters on Saturday, after a senior saffron party leader visited a stall at the book fair here.

The two sides exchanged blows after West Bengal leader Rahul Sinha entered the stall at the 44th International Book Fair around 4.30 pm.

A section of Left-backed students surrounded Sinha when he visited the counter, and raised slogans against the new citizenship law and the Register of Citizens (NRC).

Police confirmed the incident and said a number of protesters were detained. supporters claimed that one of them suffered injuries in the tussle.

"The people have discarded them (the Left parties). We are not fools to allow them to steal the limelight by getting into a fight with them. Our fight is with the TMC," Sinha, who left the venue after the incident, said.



