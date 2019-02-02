Anti-corruption push prompted oppn 'Mahagathbandhan': Das

Worried over curbs on corruption imposed by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the opposition parties have forged an alliance to "loot" the country, Chief Minister said Saturday.

Addressing a convention of BJP workers at Chandwa in the district, Das called upon the party workers to work hard and make Modi the once again.

"Commission and corruption have been stopped after the formation of the Worried opposition parties are out to form 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) so that they can loot the country once again," Das said.

Das also asked the party workers to take a vow of abki baar 400 paar" (cross 400 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections) and make the people aware of the 130 welfare schemes that have been rolled out by the Centre.

"Political parties starting with the name 'Jharkhand' do not want development of the states people and progress of tribals," Das said, indirectly referring to Shibu Sorens Mukti Morcha and Babulal Marandis Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik).

Addressing the same gathering, Mangal Pandey, who is also the election in-charge of BJP in Jharkhand, said that the "mother-daughter" combination would not be allowed to form government, in an apparent reference to leaders and

Pandey added that within a month, the BJP workers will create such an atmosphere in every Lok Sabha seat that it will take the wind out of the grand alliance and only BJP will be seen everywhere.

BJPs claimed that the saffron party would win more seats than the 2014 elections, and take the country to the pinnacle of progress.

Jain said every country welcomes Narendra Modi, unlike his predecessor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)