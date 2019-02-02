11 DSPs demoted to Circle Inspectors

In a massive restructuring exercise, has demoted 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) officers to Circle Inspectors.

The has on the other hand, promoted 26 Circle Inspectors to the rank of DySP.

Apart from this, 53 officers in the DySP rank were transferred.

"Government has examined the cases in detail and hearby revert the officers to the cadre of of Police who were temporarily promoted to the post of DySP and are not included in the select list published," a Government Order issued by the read.

The demotions were made on the recommendations of state police

"The consequently has recommended to revert the said officers from the cadre of DySP to the post of Insspector of Police," the order said.

