BJP to launch month-long exercise to seek people's suggestions for its manifesto

The will launch a month-long exercise on Sunday to seek over 10 crore suggestions from people across the country which, the party said, will be a basis of its "sankalp patra" (manifesto) for the upcoming election.

The party's media and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, in a statement on Saturday, said and senior leader Rajnath Singh, who is the of the party's manifesto committee for the polls, will launch the programme Sunday.

The exercise has been named 'Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ki sasth".

"We are starting this programme with the belief that it will prove to be the biggest cooperative exercise to draw outlines for a country's future," Baluni said, adding the will reach out to people across the country through various means to seek their views.

People's aspirations and expectations have been a key basis of the Modi government's works and it has been able to improve the living standard of crores of families, he claimed adding that it also succeeded in enhancing India's image globally.

