Maha: Woman gang-raped in Gadchiroli district; four held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men in front of her male friend in Maharashtra's district, the police said Monday.

Police have arrested all the accused.

The incident occurred near Krishna Nagar village in Chamorshi taluka, around 40 kms from here, on August 29 when the woman and her friend had gone for an outing near Laldongri hills, said

The accused stopped the motorcycle, beat her friend and tied him up before dragging the woman to nearby bushes where they raped her, he said.

They robbed the man of cash worth Rs 4,000, he said.

They let her go after some time, Gaikwad said.

The woman was admitted in a local hospital and an FIR was lodged with the police.

The accused are identified as Nikhil Mandal, Mahadeo Barai, and Swarup Mistry, all residents of Krishna Nagar village in the taluka, he said.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC for gang rape and others, the said.

