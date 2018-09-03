Some JNU teachers complain to HRD Minister against JNUTA

A group of JNU teachers has written to Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar, accusing the of presenting a "distorted version" of various academic decisions taken by the varsity.

Last week, the Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had penned an open letter to Javadekar seeking the removal of vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

A section of JNU teachers criticised the JNUTA and accused it of indulging in activities that are "contaminating the university".

"JNUTA has been behaving like a self-serving club, with their personal ideological biases taking over the larger concerns of teaching, research and innovative methods in academic activities," the letter said.

The open letter sent by the JNUTA has "sadly presented a distorted version of the administrative and academic decisions" taken by the

The teachers said the has been working very hard to take JNU to a newer height of academic excellence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)