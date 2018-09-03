Naxal killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

A naxal was Monday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs district, police said.

The gunfight took place between 5-6 pm in the forest under station limits, about 150 kilometres from here, Superintendent of Police told

Acting on a specific input about a meeting of ultras in Tendudongri and Madagiri hills in Mechka area, bordering district, a combined squad of E30 - the districts anti-naxal force, and local police had launched an operation, Singh said.

The naxals opened fire on the security forces and fled after coming under retaliatory fire, he said.

"The body of a male naxal was recovered from the spot. Further details are awaited as security forces have not yet reached their camp," Singh said.

Four naxals, including a woman, were killed Sunday by security forces in Bastar's district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)