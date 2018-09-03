Naxal killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

A naxal was Monday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Dhamtari district, police said.
The gunfight took place between 5-6 pm in the forest under Mechka police station limits, about 150 kilometres from here, Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh told PTI.
Acting on a specific input about a meeting of ultras in Tendudongri and Madagiri hills in Mechka area, bordering Gariaband district, a combined squad of E30 - the districts anti-naxal force, and local police had launched an operation, Singh said.
The naxals opened fire on the security forces and fled after coming under retaliatory fire, he said.
"The body of a male naxal was recovered from the spot. Further details are awaited as security forces have not yet reached their camp," Singh said.
Four naxals, including a woman, were killed Sunday by security forces in Bastar's Narayanpur district.
