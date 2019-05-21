Antora, Moumita, Sheetal and Sunanda Win Sunsilk Divas to Form the First Ever Professional, All Girl Pop Band of Bangladesh

/ -- - to launch first Album of Band



The Grand Finale of the first ever female music reality show of Bangladesh, Divas, took place recently at International Convention Centre Bashundhara, The event was a fitting finale to one of the most comprehensive music reality show and talent hunt, which began in August 2018. The event crowned Antora Rahman, Ferdousi Moumita, and as the four winners of Divas, Season 1. The four winners are all set to form the first ever all girl, professional female pop band of the country. The name of the band will be announced shortly and will be releasing the first album globally.

Conceptualized and produced by Creinse Limited, the competition was driven with the belief that every girl in has abundance of talent, has endless dreams to achieve and they only need a platform which will open up the doors of opportunity for them. From thousands of registrants in the initial registration, a jury panel comprising some of the most happening music personalities of current era - Zohad of Nemesis, of Chirkutt, Alif Alauddin and Hridoy Khan filtered the best contestants for audition round which progressed to television round with the Top 20 most talented contestants. The television rounds began in January 2019 in Deepto TV and culminated to the Grand Finale with the Top 7 contestants.

The eventual winners won a cash prize of BDT 5 lac as a band, two year contract with (a joint platform of and Sony DADC), an opportunity to sing in a Bollywood film album, four Dio bikes and All other Top 20 contestants in addition to the four winners were also given Nafis Anwar - Marketing Director/Unilever Limited, - and Business Head/Sony DADC, - Managing Director/ and - Assistant General Manager/ Limited were present in the program and handed over the winner rewards.

The Grand Finale event was filled with excitement and indulgence of music performances, shows and state-of-the-art choreographed acts. The acts featured individual and group performances from the top finalists, music performances of the jury panel, pop diva Elita Karim, and a crowning performance of the winners with one of the most popular rock bands of Bangladesh, ArtCell.

Jojie Mammen, and Business Head, commented, "This is the new look of women in We are proud to have been associated with Creinse's project of Divas which is the first female music reality show and which aspired to bring out 4 of the best female talents from the contest to form the first professional female pop band of Bangladesh. As part of our continued support to the music artists in Bangladesh, we have strong plans to support the female band in terms of their music distribution, image development and PR distribution."



Rabeth Khan, Managing Director, commented, "It is a landmark for the music industry of Bangladesh both in terms of Sunsilk Divas being the first female music reality show and the fact that the first professional female pop band has emerged. There were couple of times in the 80s and 90s, where there were attempts to have female bands but none of them went beyond amateur levels. So these four coming out as winners have made history in their own rights and I hope that they become successful to inspire many more female music bands to form and bring balance to the otherwise male dominated band music scene in Bangladesh."



In addition to Sunsilk as the presenting brand, Yellow featured as the Wardrobe Partner and Persona featured as the Makeover Partner.

