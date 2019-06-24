JUST IN
Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's 'One Day: Justice Delivered' to release on July 5

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

"One Day: Justice Delivered", starring Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta, will hit the screens on July 5.

The film is produced by Ketan Patel, Kamlesh Singh and Swati Singh and directed by Ashok Nanda.

"We didn't get censor cuts clearances on time so film print could not be delivered to overseas distributors and we wanted worldwide release on same date. So we moved to 5th July with the joint decision of producer, director and distributor," the makers said in a statement.

"One Day..." revolves around a crime branch special officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital.

The movie also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 13:25 IST

