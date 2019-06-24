Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's 'One Day: Justice Delivered' to release on July 5

"One Day: Justice Delivered", starring and Esha Gupta, will hit the screens on July 5.

The film is produced by Ketan Patel, and and directed by

"We didn't get censor cuts clearances on time so film print could not be delivered to overseas distributors and we wanted worldwide release on same date. So we moved to 5th July with the joint decision of producer, and distributor," the makers said in a statement.

"One Day..." revolves around a who investigates the serial disappearance of high profile individuals in a state capital.

The movie also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and

