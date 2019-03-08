Anvit Bendre in line for double crown at tennis tournament

Giantkiller Anvit of will clash with second-seeded Kumar Anand of in the men's final of the Dhoot Transmission Poona 3 lakh AITA men's and women's open tennis championship here Saturday.

In the semi-finals Friday, scored a facile 6-2, 7-6(8) win over of Tamil Nadu, while second-seeded Anand was lucky to scrape past a fighting Dhruv Sunish of 6-2, 7-6(2) in a one hour and 50 minutes.

also made it to the doubles final with city lad as the scratch pair downed Shashank Theertha Macherla and Gunjan Jadhav 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.

In the final, Bendre and his partner will take on second seeds and Dakshineshwar who halted fourth seeds and 6-2, 7-5 in the other mens doubles semis.

In the women's singles semis, seventh-seeded Nidhi Chilumula of Telangana upset top-seededVaidehi Chaudhari of 7-6(7), 6-4, while fourth-seeded Soha Sadiq of AP toppled second-seeded Nithyaraj Baburaj of 6-3, 6-2.

Other results: Women's doubles(Semi-finals): Humera Shaikh/Sara Yadav bt Sai Revanur/Arthi Muniyan 6-3, 6-4; Sravya Chilakalapudi/Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Anusha Kondavati/Sai Dedeepya 6-1, 6-1.

