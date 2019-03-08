Judicial verdict will be required in Ayodhya case: CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat

-
ALSO READ
Rewriting history has become priority for HRD ministry: Brinda Karat
CPM leader Brinda Karat welcomes SC judgement on adultery law
Brinda Karat hits out at BJP-RSS & Cong for 'exploiting' women
Shameful that law against sexual harassment not being implemented at workplaces: Karat
Brinda Karat seeks apology from Sharad Yadav over his remarks on Raje
-
CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Friday said a judicial verdict would be required in the Ayodhya case since one of the mediators has already shown his bias, hours after the Supreme Court referred the decades-old case for mediation.
"The Supreme Court has referred the Ayodhya case for mediation to a three-member committee to be monitored by the court. So far all such efforts for a resolution have failed. The court has set a time framework. Normally mediators are expected to come to a case with an objective and impartial view.
"In this instance one of the mediators, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has repeatedly expressed his view favouring one side. In such a situation it is likely that finally a judicial verdict will be required," she said.
Earlier in the day, the apex court referred the decades-old politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for mediation by a panel headed by former top court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.
The other members of the panel will be spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said in its order.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU