All-women jury unveiled for UK-India Awards on Women's Day

The organisers of the annual UK-India Week summit on Friday unveiled the first all-women jury for their flagship UK-India Awards ceremony to mark International Women's Day.
The awards, organised by UK-based media house India Inc. in London in June this year, recognise the achievements of individuals and institutions that contribute to strengthening India-UK bilateral relations.
This year's winners will be chosen by six high-profile women business and political leaders from both countries, including Director and Chief Counsel of Rolls-Royce plc Deborah D'Aubney and prominent Indian-origin anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller.
Others on the judging panel for the awards, which will mark the conclusion of UK-India Week on June 28, include Ruth Davidson, Leader of Conservative Party in Scotland; Patricia Hewitt, former UK Cabinet minister and Chair of the Advisory Board for the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development; Falguni Nayar, Founder of Mumbai-based beauty retailer Nykaa; and Shalni Arora, CEO of Savannah Wisdom, a charitable foundation geared towards social change in countries like India.
"Women are setting the pace in global ties between the UK and India and making enormous contributions to the global influence of these two partners," said Manoj Ladwa, CEO of India Inc. and Founder of UK-India Week.
"As bold partners on the world stage, the UK and India are leaders in tackling global issues, driving change and innovation and excelling in business and leadership. Our first all-women panel of judges will ensure all achievements are duly recognised," he said.
The awards, now in their third year, will conclude a week-long series of events celebrating the UK-India partnership.
The UK-India Week opens on June 24 with a first-ever 'India Day' within the UK Parliament complex in London before moving to the English countryside of Buckinghamshire for a Leaders' Summit a three-day exchange of enterprise and innovation opportunities among international business leaders and policymakers as part of a UK-India Conclave and Global Investors' Conclave.
