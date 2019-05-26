'AP Bio' cancelled after two seasons

Comedy "AP Bio" has been cancelled at after two seasons.

made the announcement on on Saturday.

"I'm intensely sad to announce that will be ending after this season. This has been my favorite project of my life and that's because of the amazing writers, cast and crew.

"As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they're 4 of my favorites (sic)" O'Brien tweeted.

In the single-camera comedy, played a disgraced philosophy scholar who lost out on his dream job and was forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, to work as a

There, he decided to use his students for his own benefit but found himself gradually more entangled with the other staff, especially the principal (played by Patton Oswalt).

The show also featured Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, and also starred.

O'Brien wrote and produced the series, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, and also serving as producers.

Fans took to in an attempt to bring the show back, tweeting with the hashtag #SaveAPBio.

"Maybe networks should let good quality shows grow for more than two seasons before axing it," a user tweeted.

Another urged to pick up the series: "C'mon Netflix!"



Oswalt, too, joined in, and tweeted "Do NOT start shutting up #SaveAPBio.

