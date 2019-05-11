Jatragachi School reign supreme in All India School Rowing

won the junior boys title for the third consecutive year in the the 47th All India Invitation School Championship at course here Saturday.

G D Birla High School, South Point, and were the other winners of the meet in their respective categories.

New Town-based represented by Rejayan Karim, Gautam Bairagi, and lived up to the expectation as they beat with a timing of two minute six seconds in the junior boys category.

In the senior girls division, Atriya Dasgupta, Debanjali Mazumdar, Priyadarshini Dutta and Niharika Saraf regained the title after three years, defeating by two seconds.

In the senior boys final, South Point comprising Arunava Das, Prateek Gupta, Aritra Basu and Kushal Mundra produced the best timing of the by meet finishing the 500 metre course in one minute 58.22 seconds to beat Khalsa High School B for their maiden title.

The junior girls final turned out to be the most keenly contested race with consisting of Dinki Thakur, Anoushka Sundar, Avni Maheswari and Srinjayee Das pipping Modern High A by 0.5 seconds to bag the title.

