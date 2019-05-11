Jatragachi School reign supreme in All India School Rowing

Jatragachi Pranabananada High School won the junior boys title for the third consecutive year in the the 47th All India Invitation School Rowing Championship at Lake Club course here Saturday.
G D Birla High School, South Point, and Ashok Hall were the other winners of the meet in their respective categories.
New Town-based Jatragachi School represented by Rejayan Karim, Gautam Bairagi, Afridi Ali and Rejaul Molla lived up to the expectation as they beat Tollygunge Adarsha High School with a timing of two minute six seconds in the junior boys category.
In the senior girls division, Atriya Dasgupta, Debanjali Mazumdar, Priyadarshini Dutta and Niharika Saraf regained the title after three years, defeating Sushila Birla High School by two seconds.
In the senior boys final, South Point comprising Arunava Das, Prateek Gupta, Aritra Basu and Kushal Mundra produced the best timing of the by meet finishing the 500 metre course in one minute 58.22 seconds to beat Khalsa High School B for their maiden title.
The junior girls final turned out to be the most keenly contested race with Ashok Hall consisting of Dinki Thakur, Anoushka Sundar, Avni Maheswari and Srinjayee Das pipping Modern High A by 0.5 seconds to bag the title.
