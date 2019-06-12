JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'India, Aus can do more to strengthen economic order in Indo-Pacific'

Royal pardon to 17 Indians serving sentences in Oman
Business Standard

AP HC gets two new judges

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two judges were Wednesday appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the Law Ministry has said.

The notification said Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Matam Venkata Ramana will be judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in that order of seniority.

The AP High Court has an approved strength of 37 judges, but is functioning with only 11 -- a shortfall of 26 as on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 22:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU