AP HC gets two new judges

Two judges were Wednesday appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the Law Ministry has said.
The notification said Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Matam Venkata Ramana will be judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in that order of seniority.
The AP High Court has an approved strength of 37 judges, but is functioning with only 11 -- a shortfall of 26 as on June 1.
