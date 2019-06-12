AP HC gets two new judges

Two judges were Wednesday appointed to the High Court, the has said.

The notification said Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Matam Venkata Ramana will be judges of the High Court in that order of seniority.

The has an approved strength of 37 judges, but is functioning with only 11 -- a shortfall of 26 as on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)