Cabinet approves Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill

The on Wednesday approved the draft Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the from existing period of one year to two years so that the tenure of the may be extended for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019, an official statement said.

"This will help the of Homoeopathy in exercising the powers and performing the functions of the Council," the statement stated.

The Bill will replace the (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and extend the tenure of the for another one year.

The affairs of the have been entrusted to a consisting of eminent and qualified homoeopathy doctors and eminent administrators till such time the council is reconstituted.

The tenure has been extended since the council could not be reconstituted within one year due to the non-updation of state registers of homoeopathy and coincidence of general elections, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)