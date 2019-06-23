AP sources: US struck Iranian military computers this week

US military cyber forces launched a strike against computer systems on Thursday as backed away from plans for a more conventional military strike in response to Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone, US officials have said.

Two officials told on Saturday that the strikes were conducted with approval from Trump. A third confirmed the broad outlines of the strike. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the operation.

The cyberattacks a contingency plan developed over weeks amid escalating tensions disabled Iranian computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, the officials said.

Two of the officials said the attacks, which specifically targeted Iran's computer system, were provided as options after Iranian forces blew up two earlier this month.

The IRGC, which was designated a foreign terrorist group by the earlier this year, is a branch of the

The action by was a demonstration of the US' increasingly mature cyber military capabilities and its more aggressive cyber strategy under the Over the last year US officials have focused on persistently engaging with adversaries in cyberspace and undertaking more offensive operations.

There was no immediate reaction Sunday morning in to the US claims. has hardened and disconnected much of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus, widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli creation, disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the late 2000s.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries ever since the US withdrew last year from the 2015 nuclear deal with and began a policy of "maximum pressure."



Iran has since been hit by multiple rounds of sanctions. Tensions spiked this past week after Iran shot down an unmanned US drone - an incident that nearly led to a US military strike against Iran on Thursday evening.

The cyberattacks are the latest chapter in the US and Iran's ongoing cyber operations targeting the other. first reported the cyber strike.

In recent weeks, hackers believed to be working for the Iranian have targeted US agencies, as well as sectors of the economy, including finance, oil and gas, sending waves of spear-phishing emails, according to representatives of cybersecurity companies and FireEye, which regularly track such activity. This new campaign appears to have started shortly after the imposed sanctions on the Iranian petrochemical sector this month.

It was not known if any of the hackers managed to gain access to the targeted networks with the emails, which typically mimic legitimate emails but contain

"Both sides are desperate to know what the other side is thinking," said John Hultquist, of intelligence analysis at "You can absolutely expect the regime to be leveraging every tool they have available to reduce the uncertainty about what's going to happen next, about what the US' next move will be." shared images of the spear-phishing emails with the AP.

One such email that was confirmed by appeared to come from the of the and seemed to be trying to recruit people for an position. Another email was more generic and appeared to include details on updating Outlook's global address book.

The Iranian involved in the cyberattack, dubbed "Refined Kitten" by CrowdStrike, has for years targeted the US and defense sectors, as well as allies such as and the United Arab Emirates, said Adam Meyers, vice of intelligence at

The said in a statement released Saturday that its agency tasked with infrastructure security has been aware of a recent rise in malicious cyber activities directed at US agencies by Iranian regime actors and proxies.

said the agency has been working with the intelligence community and cybersecurity partners to monitor Iranian cyber activity and ensure the US and its allies are safe.

would not discuss Iranian cyber actions specifically, but said in a statement to the AP on Friday that "there have been serious issues with malicious Iranian cyber actions in the past."



"In these times of heightened tensions, it is appropriate for everyone to be alert to signs of Iranian aggression in cyberspace and ensure appropriate defenses are in place," the NSA said.

Iran has long targeted the US sectors and other critical infrastructure, but those efforts dropped significantly after the nuclear agreement was signed. After Trump withdrew the US from the deal in May 2018, cyber experts said they have seen an increase in Iranian hacking efforts.

