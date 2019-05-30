Trump says if Iran wants to talk he's available

says that if wants to talk, he's available.

says that Iran's economy is suffering from US sanctions and that the country is becoming a "weakened nation." As tensions between and escalate, claims wants to make a deal.

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, however, says that negotiating with the US would bring nothing but harm.

He said Wednesday that his country will not negotiate on issues related to its military capabilities. He insists that isn't looking to acquire nuclear weapons not because of sanctions or the United States, but because they are forbidden under Islamic Sharia law.

At the on Thursday, Trump told reporters: "If they want to talk, I'm available.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)