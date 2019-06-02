Telangana gets back Andhra government buildings in Hyderabad

and on Sunday issued orders to handg back to the government, the buildings given to government for its offices in five years ago.

The issued the orders on the fifth Formation Day celebrations of and a day after he held joint talks with the Chief Ministers of both states.

Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who along with his counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had met the at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, called on Narasimhan again on Sunday.

The government buildings in were equally allocated to governments of residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

However, as the had shifted to Amaravati in 2015-16, the buildings were since lying vacant. The buildings were in dilapidated condition as they were not being used, said a statement from

The had long been demanding that the buildings be re-allocated to it. Jagan Reddy's, whose stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh last week, agreed to return the buildings. Following this, the Governor issued the order.

On the request of Telangana cabinet, the Governor had allocated one building for for setting up its police wing and another building for its other offices.

Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed the orders issued by the Governor, saying that it is an auspicious sign that both the have decided to move forward with people's welfare in mind and development of both the states as the main aim with mutual good will and fraternity.

He hoped that both the state governments would work in tandem, in a give and take relationship keeping in mind the factual realties on the ground.

He said his aim, ambition and effort would be to see to it that both the states develop with its people living in peace and prosperity and all the issues between the two states would be amicably solved.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)