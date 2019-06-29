AP, Tgana officials discuss division of assets

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to resolve all issues between the two states amicably, senior officials from both sides discussed division of assets following state bifurcation in 2014.

"The discussions are going on Schedule 9 & 10 Institutions, division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan property and division of other properties," an official release said.

The officials discussed at length the suggestions given by the Chief Ministers in their meeting on Friday, it said.

The division of institutions mentioned in Schedule 9 and 10 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, division of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi and other assets have been a bone of contention between the two states.

The officials who attended the meeting include Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi and his AP counterpart L V Subrahmanyam, Chief Advisor of Andhra Pradesh government Ajeya Kallam and his Telangana counterpart Rajiv Sharma.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Friday resolved to address issues concerning the two states in an amicable manner and directed officials to come out with a preliminary report July 15 on how they can utilise the available river water together.

"We know that the two states have been formed as part of re-organisation of Andhra Pradesh.

When a state becomes two (states), there are many issues concerning the two states. Today, it has been thought of, to resolve them as part Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act," AP Finance Minister B Rajendranath Reddy said on Friday.

"Along with it, a direction on how the two states can together useand consumeriver water has been thought of,"he had said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president K Laxman sought to know what had happened to the petition filed in courts over the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project in AP following the decision of the two states to resolve all issues amicably.

"You say that you are taking decisions without the involvement of a third party. Have you withdrawn the petition filed by Kavitha ji (former TRS MP and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's dauther) to stall Polavaram," he told reporters here.

