Apex Professional University Recognized as the 'Best Education Brand of 2019' by the Economic Times

/ -- Acharya Dhanwant Singh, Founder and Chancellor, Professional University received the award on behalf of Professional University being recognized as one of the best Brands of 2019



Professional University, one of the leading universities of North East India, was recognized in the prestigious ET Best Brands 2019, which honors brands with exemplary initiatives, practices and innovations across the Higher sector. The award ceremony was organized at Sahara Star Hotel,

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888824/ET_Best_Brand_APU.jpg )In its felicitation, acknowledged the leading educational institutions in all genres across the country that are transforming the educational landscape of Institutions were recognised for their contribution in creating an environment to foster the young minds to be ready for their dynamic future.

Receiving the award, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, Founder and Chancellor, Apex Professional University, said, "We are honoured to be recognized by as one of the 'Best Education Brands of 2019'. Our team works with commitment and zeal to provide the best pedagogy for our students and getting this kind of recognition motivates us to continue further pushing our boundaries. Since inception, has established itself as a truly different Education with a strong focus on the mission to discover, preserve and disseminate ancient Indian knowledge to educate the present and the future generation of global citizens."



"In this trend setting journey of six years in achieving excellence in higher education, we would like to thank our teachers, students and Team for all the support and motivation they have provided to make us one of the Best Education Brands. This award puts an additional responsibility on all of us to continue to do the good work we have been doing with much more vigor so that we are able to realise our vision of making a world-class university," said Dr. Kanwal Singh, Vice Chancellor, Apex Professional University.

Best Education Brands 2019 conference has unveiled and launched the Best Education Brands 2019 Coffee Table Book as well as brought together leading educationists and academicians who are not just keeping pace with the international education standards but are also making significant contribution towards making a truly global educational hub. The performance of the brands was analyzed by based on market capitalization, diversity of offerings and Recall. The winners were chosen after going through a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of the overall performance of the universities, before making it to the final list.

About Apex Professional University



Apex Professional University (APU) is a non-profit university established by the Government of and Apex Foundation, under the (PPP) Scheme. Government of has legislated Apex Professional University Act, 2012 (No. 7 of 2013) as a vide notification No. LAW/LEGN-17/2012 dated 10th May, 2013. started functioning in July 2013 under the sponsorship of Apex Foundation, Bangalore, one of the top charitable organizations in the field of education. The (UGC) has accorded its recognition to Apex Professional University as a state private university vide its letter F.NO8-13/2013(CPP-I/PU) dated 28th June, 2013 in accordance with section 2(f) of UGC Act, 1956. As per Ministry of HRD, Government of India, Apex Professional University is empowered to award Degrees as specified in section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. Apex Professional University, Pasighat, is approved by of India, New Delhi, (CoA), and is a member of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), The APU has also obtained no objection letter from the AICTE, for conducting technical and management programme. Apex Professional University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is empowered to register external (private) students in accordance with Apex Professional University Act (No. 7 of 2013) and the consent of the (DEB), University Grant Commission, New Delhi.

For more details about APU, visit:

