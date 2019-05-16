Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai performs India's First Total Marrow Irradiation Procedure

/ -- In a first-ever milestone in treatment in India, the Center (APCC) in Chennai has successfully performed Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI) as a prior to Transplant.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, said, "The Apollo Proton Centre has opened new frontiers in and it is a proud moment today, just a few months after the launch, to see the APCC achieve this significant landmark for the first time in the country. This achievement validates our investment in the APCC in bringing this best and latest to We are sure that the future will see the APCC achieve many more milestones and take the battle against cancer forward not just for patients in but also from "



A 35-year-old from underwent the procedure at South East Asia's first She was diagnosed with (CML) with After the diagnosis, she was referred to Apollo Hospitals for Transplant. The doctors at Apollo decided to proceed with Total Marrow Irradiation based conditioning for the transplant.

"The patient was admitted last month and after detailed diagnosis, we decided to proceed with Total Marrow Irradiation followed by and peripheral blood stem cell The patient's brother turned out to be a full-matched donor. The patient has responded very well to the treatment and is getting ready for discharge," said Dr.

The patient, Ms. Fatima, said, "I am grateful to the Government, for selecting and sending me to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai which is the best hospital to treat cancer in I was advised BMT, and my brother was selected as a donor. I was admitted on April 5th and felt at home from Day One. As a nurse, I know how therapy can affect a patient's normal life due to side effects. The Total Marrow Irradiation procedure done for me was different and it has saved my life with much less side-effects. The procedure made me more confident and positive."



"With modern technology, it is now possible to deliver Total Marrow Irradiation (TMI) which spares the normal organs from induced damage," said Dr. Srinivas Chilukuri, Senior Radiation Oncology.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887694/Apollo_Proton_Logo.jpg



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887695/APCC_TMI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)