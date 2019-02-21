App provides platform for civic admin-citizen communication

A has been developed to offer a platform to residents of ward number 70 in suburban Mumbai, whereby they can get information about status of civic works as well as communicate with officials.

Though the app, 'Via70', is specifically created for the ward which covers parts of Vile Parle, Irla and Andheri, it can be a model for similar apps for urban areas anywhere, said

The app has been developed by Gandhi and local corporator with a support from under its Corporate Social Responsibility program.

"It is an attempt to create a model for integrating urban citizens with the governance of their locality. The app gives necessary information to citizens, involves them in day-to-day governance and empowers them with knowledge and data," he said.

The app provides updates about ongoing or planned civic works, and users can also give feedback about the quality of work.

It also provides contact details of concerned officials, police departments and elected representatives if a complaint is to be filed.

People can also suggest what works are needed to be undertaken in the ward through the app.

People can also discuss civic issues on the app, which has got around 900 downloads so far.

Corporator Mehta said, "This app is a great example of how the can be used to empower common people.

