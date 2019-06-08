Appalanaidu sworn-in as pro-tem AP Assembly Speaker

S V C was on Saturday sworn-in as the of the Legislative Assembly.

E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office to the ruling YSR MLA from Bobbili in district, at a brief function in the state Secretariat.

Y S Jagan and other YSRC leaders were present.

has been elected to the Assembly for the fourth time.

As pro-tem Speaker, will preside over the swearing-in of newly-elected MLAs on June 12 and 13.

He will also conduct the election for the Speaker's post on June 13 before completing his constitutional obligation.

