Appalanaidu sworn-in as pro-tem AP Assembly Speaker

Senior legislator S V C Appalanaidu was on Saturday sworn-in as the pro-tem Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office to the ruling YSR Congress MLA from Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, at a brief function in the state Secretariat.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRC leaders were present.
Appalanaidu has been elected to the Assembly for the fourth time.
As pro-tem Speaker, Appalanaidu will preside over the swearing-in of newly-elected MLAs on June 12 and 13.
He will also conduct the election for the Speaker's post on June 13 before completing his constitutional obligation.
