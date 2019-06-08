Russian journalist charged with bid to deal 'large amount' of drugs: lawyer

have charged an with attempting to deal a "large amount" of illegal drugs, his said Saturday.

" has been charged as a defendant -- attempted dealing," his wrote on Telegram service.

Golunov, a for Meduza independent website, was detained on Thursday for possession of five packages of mephedrone, a drug, said, later adding they found cocaine at his flat. Supporters say the charge is a trumped-up punishment for his reporting on high-level corruption.

Chikov, a top rights lawyer, posted a police document showing the charge against the involves a "large amount" of cocaine and mephedrone, which means he could face a lengthy jail sentence if found guilty.

Golunov was set to face a court hearing later Saturday where a would rule whether to hold him in pre-trial detention, place him under house arrest or set him free. Journalists were waiting to enter the court building on Saturday afternoon.

