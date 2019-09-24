ARAKU Coffee: India's First SCA Premier Training Campus

/ -- ARAKU Coffee - a specialty, certified organic luxury global Indian coffee brand, is the first in the country to receive global accreditation as an SCA Premier Training Campus offering courses on Green Coffee/Sensory Skills/Q, Barista Skills and Brewing and Roasting taught by authorized SCA trainers.

Achieving SCA Premier Campus accreditation is a prestigious designation that requires demonstrating compliance with standards for coffee education excellence. ARAKU Originals Coffee Campus achieved this prestigious award following an on-site inspection and subsequent verification by the SCA.

Since its inception in 2019, the ARAKU Originals Coffee Roastery and Lab were designed and built to the highest global quality standards with each piece of equipment, tool, and supplies being meticulously selected.

Araku Coffee has a multi-talented team and the campus training is led by Sherri Johns, Coffee Mentor & Head Judge - ARAKU Coffee. Sherri is an international coffee expert from Portland, USA and has been working in the coffee industry for over 40 years. Sherri along with her team will be facilitating a variety of masterclasses and SCA certified courses.

On the occasion, Manoj Kumar, Co-Founder, and CEO, ARAKU Coffee said, "We're honored to be the first SCA Premier Training Campus in India. It has been an arduous process, spanning a year that has helped us achieve this milestone. Through our various cupping and brewing sessions across the country we realized that demand for specialty coffee is increasing, presenting a need for professionals and connoisseurs alike to have access to in-depth knowledge on processes and techniques. We endeavor to provide a working roastery and training center for all."



India is now the world's 10th fastest-growing market for specialty coffee and tea retail chains, valued at Rs 2,570 crore in 2018, says a report by market researcher Euromonitor International. According to the report, coffee retail is one of the fastest-growing categories in the consumer foodservice industry and is estimated to grow 6.9% a year to reach Rs 4,540 crore (around US$664m) in value by 2023.

With an augmentation in demand of coffee retail chains and a dearth of specialized training institutes - ARAKU Coffee's SCA Training Campus will try to bridge the gap by offering coaching modules suitable to anyone who wants to make a career in the industry or professionals looking to build and hone their skills in the field of specialty coffee.

ARAKU Coffee is produced and supplied by the world's largest certified organic coffee cooperative working closely with 12,000 farmer families of the Araku region in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. This coffee production is designed to make these farmer families self-sufficient and foster prosperity. The SCA Premier Training Campus will also provide an opportunity for them to train and become experts in the field.

