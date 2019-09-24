JUST IN
6.3 magnitude quake shakes north India, epicentre in Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Pakistan shook several parts of north India, including the Delhi-NCR region, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or property following the quake at 4.33 pm, officials said.

"The epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border. The closest big city to the epicentre is Rawalpindi (in Pakistan's Punjab province)," said J L Gautam, head of operations at the NCS.

People rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:10 IST

