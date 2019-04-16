ICC WC 2019: Bangladesh name World Cup squad; Mosaddek makes comeback

Bangladesh called up batsman Mosaddek Hossain and uncapped fast bowler Abu Jayed for their squad on Tuesday as they wrestle with a series of injuries. Mosaddek was named to compensate for fellow batting all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, who has suffered a shoulder injury and looks unlikely to be able to bowl, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Jayed also got the nod in the 15-man squad as potential cover for pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman, who is recovering from an ankle sprain, and Rubel Hossain who has a side strain. Mosaddek, a useful off-spinner, hasn't played for Bangladesh since last year's Asia Cup, but he forced his way into the reckoning with a series of big scores in domestic cricket.

"We have injury worries over Mahmudullah. Most probably he will not be able to bowl," Minhajul told reporters in Dhaka.



"So we needed someone down the order who could also bowl a few overs. This is why we opted for Mosaddek." Mosaddek played a key role in Bangladesh's win over New Zealand at the 2017 Champions Trophy, when he picked up three vital wickets.

His batting faded until the recent Dhaka Premier League where he scored 428 runs and picked up seven wickets in 12 one-day matches.



Jayed was the only uncapped player in what is an otherwise experienced squad for the tournament in England and Wales, starting on May 30.

Four players have been to three World Cups: skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Jayed's inclusion meant there was no room for pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, who is also recovering from injury.

"Taskin played his last ODI in October 2017 and it was a long break for him," said Minhajul.



"There are 17 players going to Ireland and if anyone gets injured or if he is fit by that time, we will keep him as a back-up player."



Bangladesh also named a 17-man squad for a tri-series in Ireland in early May, where uncapped spinner Nayeem Hasan and batsman Yasir Ali will join the World Cup players.

The games against Ireland and West Indies will be held from May 5-17. Bangladesh open their World Cup against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Bangladesh squad for Ireland tri-series:



Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali.