Archery: Gupta, Hooda's golden touch lifts Haryana to top

SachinGupta and Paras Hooda won the boys Under-21 and Under-17 recurve golds, respectively, to lift Haryana to top of the medals charts at the archery competition in the Khelo India Games here on Sunday.
Haryana finished with a total of seven medals, including two silver and three bronze.
Gupta emerged a comfortable winner over favourite fellow Army Sports Institute trainee B Dhiraj of Andhra Pradesh, by beating him 6-2 in the under-21 category.
Hooda, 13, showed mental toughness to come back from 2-4 down to beat team-mate Rahul by winning the last two sets, a media release said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Sakshi Shitole and Isha Ketan Pawar won the girls Under-21 recurve and girls Under-17 compound gold medals, respectively, to help the home state take the second spot with four medals, including a silver and a bronze.
Jharkhand's Anita Kumari scored a thrilling one-point victory over Asian Games silver medallist Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh) in the girls Under-21 compound final, it said.
Another Asian Games athlete, Punjab's Sangampreet Singh (boys under-21 compound) and Delhi's Ritik Chahal (boys under-17 compound) were the other gold medal winners as the curtains came down on the archery competition.
Results:
Recurve Boys Under-21:Sachin Gupta (Haryana) beat B Dhiraj (Andhra Pradesh) 6-2.
Bronze medal: Shukmani Gajanan Babrekar (Maharashtra).
Girls Under-21:Sakshi Rajendra Shitole (Maharashtra) beat Suparna Singh (West Bengal) 6-0.
Bronze medal: Riya Tewatia (Haryana).
Boys Under-17:Paras Hooda (Haryana) beat Rahul (Haryana) 6-4.
Bronze medal: Karni Singh Chauhan (Rajasthan).
Girls Under-17:Komalika Bari (Jharkhand) beat Shaniya Sharma (Jharkhand) 6-2.
Bronze medal: Amanpreet Kaur (Punjab).
Compound Boys Under-21:Sangampreet Singh Bisla (Punjab) beat Rahul (Haryana) 145-139.
Bronze medal: Sumit Kumar (Haryana).
Girls Under-21:Anita Kumari (Jharkhand) beat Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh) 145-144.
Bronze medal: Swarna Jhawar (Rajasthan).
Boys Under-17:Ritik Chahal (Delhi) beat Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar (Maharashtra) 143-142.
Bronze medal: Rishabh Yadav (Haryana).
Girls Under-17:Isha Ketan Pawar (Maharashtra) beat Sanchita Tiwari (Delhi) 145-142.
Bronze medal: Priya Gurjar (Rajasthan).
