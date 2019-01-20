Archery: Gupta, Hooda's golden touch lifts Haryana to top

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

SachinGupta and Paras Hooda won the boys Under-21 and Under-17 recurve golds, respectively, to lift Haryana to top of the medals charts at the archery competition in the Khelo India Games here on Sunday.

Haryana finished with a total of seven medals, including two silver and three bronze.

Gupta emerged a comfortable winner over favourite fellow Army Sports Institute trainee B Dhiraj of Andhra Pradesh, by beating him 6-2 in the under-21 category.

Hooda, 13, showed mental toughness to come back from 2-4 down to beat team-mate Rahul by winning the last two sets, a media release said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Sakshi Shitole and Isha Ketan Pawar won the girls Under-21 recurve and girls Under-17 compound gold medals, respectively, to help the home state take the second spot with four medals, including a silver and a bronze.

Jharkhand's Anita Kumari scored a thrilling one-point victory over Asian Games silver medallist Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh) in the girls Under-21 compound final, it said.

Another Asian Games athlete, Punjab's Sangampreet Singh (boys under-21 compound) and Delhi's Ritik Chahal (boys under-17 compound) were the other gold medal winners as the curtains came down on the archery competition.

Results:

Recurve Boys Under-21:Sachin Gupta (Haryana) beat B Dhiraj (Andhra Pradesh) 6-2.

Bronze medal: Shukmani Gajanan Babrekar (Maharashtra).

Girls Under-21:Sakshi Rajendra Shitole (Maharashtra) beat Suparna Singh (West Bengal) 6-0.

Bronze medal: Riya Tewatia (Haryana).

Boys Under-17:Paras Hooda (Haryana) beat Rahul (Haryana) 6-4.

Bronze medal: Karni Singh Chauhan (Rajasthan).

Girls Under-17:Komalika Bari (Jharkhand) beat Shaniya Sharma (Jharkhand) 6-2.

Bronze medal: Amanpreet Kaur (Punjab).

Compound Boys Under-21:Sangampreet Singh Bisla (Punjab) beat Rahul (Haryana) 145-139.

Bronze medal: Sumit Kumar (Haryana).

Girls Under-21:Anita Kumari (Jharkhand) beat Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh) 145-144.

Bronze medal: Swarna Jhawar (Rajasthan).

Boys Under-17:Ritik Chahal (Delhi) beat Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar (Maharashtra) 143-142.

Bronze medal: Rishabh Yadav (Haryana).

Girls Under-17:Isha Ketan Pawar (Maharashtra) beat Sanchita Tiwari (Delhi) 145-142.

Bronze medal: Priya Gurjar (Rajasthan).

