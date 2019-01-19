Khelo: Riya beats teammate Himani, wins recurve archery bronze

Riya Tewatia turned the tables on fancied Haryana teammate Himani Kumari to win the girls Under-21 recurve bronze medal play-off in the Khelo India Games competition here Saturday.

Riya made the most of Himani's break in concentration when a change in set scores saw them locked 3-3 after three sets.

Himani and all onlookers were under the impression that after the tie in the third set, she was leading 4-1 but the scorers pointed out that the previous set had erroneously been awarded to her when, in fact, it was Riya who had won that set, a said.

Himani was unable to find her rhythm though she managed to tie the fourth set. She was off the mark in the shoot-off.

Maharashtra's Shukmani Gajanan Babrekar rallied from the loss of the first set to defeat Rajasthans Jagdish Choudhary 6-2 for the boys Under-21 recurve bronze medal.

(Rajasthan) and Punjab's Amanpreet Kaur earned the boys and girls under-17 bronze medals respectively.

Sumit Kumar (Haryana), (Rajasthan), (Haryana) and won the compound bronze medal play-offs in the four categories on a day when Youth recurve silver medallist Akash lost in the quarter-finals and Ankita Bhakat, who competed in the Asian Games, lost in the first round to Bhagyashri Kolte.

Recurve archers B Dhiraj (boys Under-21) and Komolika Bari (girls Under-17) were the only ones who topped the ranking rounds in their respective sections and went on to secure berths in the final.

The highlight of the day was a brave effort by Asian Games silver medallist Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh), who ignored to make it to girls under-21 compound final.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)