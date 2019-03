Aretha Franklin, and Booker T and the MGs will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 40th class this year.

According to Variety, the and R&B legends will be honoured at a ceremony to be held on May 8 at the for the Performing Arts and Education in

' of Soul' Franklin passed away August 16, 2018 at the age of 76 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Also joining the Hall are and The late Folkways Records will also be honoured.

The Foundation names recordings as well as artistes to its Hall of Fame.

The singles being inducted this year include Muddy Waters' "Rollin' Stone", Ray Charles' "I Got a Woman", James "Shake Your Moneymaker" and along with James' 1965 compilation "The Sky Is Crying".

The induction ceremony will be followed a night later by contemporary honours given out at the 40th annual Blues Music Awards. The museum itself will put items connected with the inductees on display starting the day of the ceremony.

