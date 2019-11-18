Ariana Grande may cancel shows due to ill health

Singer Ariana Grande has announced that she may have to pull out of some upcoming shows of her 'Sweetener' tour as she was "very sick" with a sinus infection.

In a series of Stories, the 26-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the health update.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow. I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight," she says in the video.

Grande also apologised to her fans and promised refund on the tickets.

"I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded. I'm just really devastated... Thank you for understanding and sending love... I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry," she says in another Instagram Story.

She further thanked her followers on Twitter for their love and support.

"crying. i cant tell u how much i love and appreciate u all or like effectively express what a blessing it is to have u in my life (sic)" she wrote in a post.

"thank u for your kindness and love. wish i were with u today more than anything. u have no idea (sic)," Grande added in another tweet.

On Saturday, the "God is a woman" hitmaker revealed that she had been feeling sick for "over three weeks".

"scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don't know what's happening with my body, and I'm really disappointed and freaked out of why I can't get better because it's been over three weeks at this point (sic)" she had shared on Instagram.

