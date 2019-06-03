No PRRS case detected in Mizoram: Official

No case of positive Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) disease has been detected in this year, an of the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department said on Monday.

Strict vigil is being maintained across the state as dry condition will continue, a fertile weather for outbreak of the dreaded porcine disease, the told

The Deputy Commissioners of the districts along Myanmar, Bangladesh, and border have issued prohibitory orders on export and import of swine in their respective districts.

"Though no clinical case have been detected so far, precautionary measures were taken by asking the deputy commissioners to issue prohibitory orders banning import of pigs and piglets from outside the state, especially Myanmar," she said.

Veterinary department officials in all the districts especially along the international borders were instructed to beef up surveillance, she said.

The PRRS, reportedly infected through pigs and piglets smuggled or imported from had killed at least 10,000 pigs and piglets during outbreak in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

