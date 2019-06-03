JUST IN
Nickel futures fall 0.99% on muted demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices fell by 0.99 per cent to Rs 867.80 per kg Monday after traders trimmed their holdings amid easing demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the June contract of nickel was trading lower by Rs 8.7, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 867.80 per kg in a business volume of 5,360 lots.

Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from alloy makers at the spot market weighed on nickel futures here.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 14:10 IST

