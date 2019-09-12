JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Won't survive this disaster: Kashmiri entrepreneurs share lockdown pains
Business Standard

Armed forces should be at forefront of combating bio-terror: Rajnath Singh

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's first Military Medicine Conference, Singh said bioterrorism breaks out as a 'contagious plague'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chip-based cancer test may replace painful bone biopsy
Representative image

Bioterrorism is a real threat in today's time and the armed forces medical services should be at the forefront of combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. 

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's First Military Medicine Conference, Singh said bioterrorism breaks out as a "contagious plague".

"The armed forces and its medical services have to be at the forefront of combating this menace," Singh said.  
First Published: Thu, September 12 2019. 11:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU