Hailstorm in Pulwama damages standing crops, power poles

A massive hailstorm Friday caused extensive damage to standing crops including horticulture, besides uprooting trees and poles, in many parts of district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"A massive hailstorm has wrecked havoc in horticulture and agriculture fields of district. Joint teams will be sent for damage assessment and relief first thing tomorrow," an of the district administration said.

The officials said while it was difficult time for the farmers, the administration will do whatever can be done for helping the affected people.

The hailstorm also uprooted trees and damaged supply infrastructure in the district, which has closed down the main roads and link roads at many places, but the administration has geared up men and for early restoration.

"Men and have been deployed on ground for restoration of affected roads and electricity," the said.

