Army cleanliness drive gives facelift to Jammu outskirts

Nagrota, which houses the headquarters of White Knight Corps, has been given a facelift in a month-long drive "shramdan" by the

The 16 Corps conducted the drive to clear the areas used for illegal dumping of garbage.

also houses the ancient temple complex of Kol Kondi, prestigious institutes such as IIT, IIM and IIFT and the biggest township of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

" took the noble initiative of conducting a month-long drive for a healthy and clean Areas where illegal disposal of garbage was rampant were identified and later cleared," a senior told reporters.

The Army's JCO and soldiers also constructed drains and levelled the ground to channelise the flow of rainwater to avoid accumulation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)