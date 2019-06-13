TPCI's Budget wish list: Address liquidity, incentivise manufacturing to boost exports

A string of measures, including adequate availability of liquidity and incentivising manufacturing, should be included in the forthcoming Budget to boost exports, said Thursday.

"The government needs to address liquidity and constraints by increasing the lending cap of the nationalised banks for credit financing and ensure adequate liquidity. Private players including NBFCs may also be allowed," TPCI said in a statement.

He said focus on agri-exports and can take to the position it has been aspiring for long.

Singla said the forthcoming Budget must address supply constraints to make the export industry competitive.

"Incentives may be given to lead firms in to create an ecosystem from where domestic can take place," he said adding tax holiday of at least five years may be given for investors in infra and logistics sectors.

The also suggested that incentives be given to companies investing in organic farming including horticulture.

"The corporate tax was announced to be reduced to 25 per cent in 2015, today it is 30 per cent (for companies with annual turnover of Rs 250 crore). The corporate tax reduction of 5 per cent may be extended to all entities irrespective of the cap. This will also help attract FDI to India," he added.

The country's exports grew 9 per cent to USD 331 billion in 2018-19. The Budget is scheduled to be presented on July 5.

