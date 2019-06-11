Army keeping field hockey alive in soccer-crazy Poland, says coach

With only around 2000 players playing in Poland, it is the which is instrumental in keeping the sport alive in the European nation.

Just like India, the too has been supporting many in their country and one of them is

WKS Gunwald Poznan is the most popular club in which last month won their fifth consecutive league title and credit for their success goes to the which has been supporting the club.

In fact, nine players of the 18-member squad presently playing in the FIH Series Finals here are men from

"Hockey is not so popular sport like here in It's one of the small in and are the most followed sport. We have just 2000 players who play hockey," Poland told on the sidelines of the FIH Series Finals.

"The army has a big role to play in keeping alive in Poland. They are supporting one club, WKS Gunwald Poznan in the The army supports the best players in Poland, not only hockey but other as well.

"We have nine players in this team from the army. They work for the army and get more time to play hockey," said Sniezek, who is also the of

He said even though hockey is a small sport in Poland, the army has been working relentlessly for its growth.

"Few players play outside of Poland but 80 per cent play in the Hockey is a small but the army is doing everything to grow the sport," Sniezek said.

Sniezek said Poland players need more exposure trips to big hockey playing nations to make a mark in the sport.

"We are ranked 21st in the world but we have talent. If you can remember in 2000 Sydney we scored a last minute goal to send out of the tournament with a 1-1 draw. So, it's not that we can't play but we need more support," he said.

"We mostly have small camps and then sometimes we go abroad to play against clubs and other small clubs in But we need more tours for the players to grow," Sniezek signed off.

Poland will take on champions in the cross-overs Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing FIH Series Finals, a tournament from which two places are up for grabs for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held later this year.

