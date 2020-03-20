Around 30 Malian soldiers killed, five injured in jihadist attack: Army

-
"Around 30" Malian soldiers were killed and five more injured in a suspected jihadist attack Thursday in the north of the country, the army said.
The attack took place early Thursday at a military camp in Tarkint, north of Gao, an army official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The toll in the attack of #Tarkint (#Gao) has risen to around 30 deaths and five wounded," Mali's armed forces wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, the army had said that its camp in Tarkint was the target of a "terrorist attack", putting the initial toll at two dead and 10 injured.
It is the deadliest attack on the Malian amry in four months.
