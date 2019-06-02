Word of the arrest via a friend's text message hit Wayne like a

"I said, 'You gotta be kidding me,'" recalled.

"And then I told the wife and she couldn't believe it. 'There's no way,' she said. 'Ray down the road?'" was his next-door neighbour a helpful, 82-year-old with a gravelly voice and a loud, distinctive laugh, the kind of guy who always waved from his car.

The widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern town surrounded by forests and small lakes.

Now authorities were saying this man was a cold-blooded killer.

They had used genetic genealogy to crack a cold case that stretched back well into the 20th century a double murder 25 miles southwest of

For nearly 43 years, Vannieuwenoven had lived in plain sight, yet outside detectives' radar.

It was just too much to be believed. Was the guy next door really a monster? ___



and Ellen Matheys, engaged to be married, set up their campsite at a secluded spot in McClintock Park on Friday afternoon, July 9, 1976.

It appeared they were alone.

Schuldes was a 25-year-old part-timer in the circulation department of the Green Bay Press-Gazette; Matheys, 24, worked at the library.

They were about to go for a walk, according to court documents and reports of the time. First, Matheys stopped to use the restroom.

Two shots from a .30-caliber rifle shattered the quiet. One bullet struck Schuldes' neck from 50 feet away, killing him instantly. The other bullet lodged in a bathroom wall.

Matheys ran, with the killer in pursuit, investigators say. He caught and raped her, then shot her twice in the chest.

Her body was found 200 yards from where Schuldes lay, a camera slung over his shoulder.

Investigators were stumped: The killer took no money and left Matheys' purse in the couple's car.

They didn't know why the couple was targeted, and leads were scant. For months, campers avoided McClintock Park.

in the '90s brought new hope, but detectives got no matches when they submitted the semen from Matheys' shorts to the FBI's national database.

Last year, detectives contacted Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA company whose work with genetic genealogy analysis has helped police identify 55 suspects in cold cases nationwide since May 2018, according to the company.

Parabon uploads DNA from crime scenes to GEDmatch, a free, public genealogy database with about 1.2 million profiles, all voluntarily submitted by people who've used consumer genealogy sites like and

used GEDmatch to capture the Golden State Killer last year by finding distant relatives and reverse-engineering his family tree.

Parabon's experts completed Vannieuwenhoven's family tree in late December.

They'd found his parents, who had lived in the Green Bay area.

Now detectives needed DNA samples from Vannieuwenhoven and his three brothers.

Two were ruled out with DNA samples collected from one brother's trash and another's used coffee cup.

On March 6, two sheriff's deputies knocked on Vannieuwenhoven's door, pretending they wanted him to fill out a brief survey on area-policing. They told him to put the survey in an envelope and seal it with his tongue.

Detectives didn't need to visit the fourth brother. Eight days later, Vannieuwenhoven was in custody.

At Vannieuwenhoven's first court appearance, on March 22, bond was set at USD 1 million.

"Not guilty, not guilty, not guilty," Vannieuwenhoven said, when the asked him if he understood the charges. His next court date is June 19.

Kurt Schuldes, 68, a cousin of in Green Bay, welcomed the of an arrest, but lamented the time it took: "He just got away with it for way too long, unfortunately."



"It was a long time coming," said Cynthia Chizek, Matheys' 53-year-old niece, who lives in Henderson,

"It's just something that always hangs over your head, knowing that there's someone out there who did this heinous crime." Prosecutors and residents, meanwhile, were left with the question: Who is Raymand



Richard Leurquin, twin brother of Vannieuwenhoven's dead wife, Rita, said his was "a very loving father to his wife and kids." He's convinced Vannieuwenhoven is innocent.

The Vannieuwenhovens were married until her death in 2008, a few months after they celebrated their said after died, Vannieuwenhoven spent his days fishing, hunting, and going on weeks-long camping trips.

But Vannieuwenhoven had a dark side. To start, this isn't his first time in jail.

In 1957, when he was 20, married, and going by the name Lawrence Vannieuwenhoven, he was jailed for six months for an unprovoked attack on a 17-year-old girl.

She was walking with three friends when Vannieuwenhoven struck her on the back, face, and shoulder. Shortly before, police said, Vannieuwenhoven also tried to attack a 16-year-old girl.

