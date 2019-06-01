30 down with jaundice in south Kolkata pocket

Nearly 30 people residing in the city's Ganguly Bagan area have been diagnosed with jaundice in the last few weeks, a senior Municipal Corporation (KMC) said on Saturday.

Several residents of the locality in south Kolkata's Baghajatin area had to be hospitalised after they were tested positive for jaundice, the said.

To determine the cause of the "outbreak" of the disease, civic body officials have collected water samples from at least 52 different places of Ganguly Bagan and its vicinity, he said.

"We are expecting the sample report by Monday," the said.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have been asked to be cautious about the quality of water they consume.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)