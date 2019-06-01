Over 1.43 lakh students have registered on DU admission portal

Over 1.43 lakh students have registered on the University's admission website till Saturday, the varsity said.

The university started on May 30 and the process will end on June 14.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20.

Till now, 1,43,732 students have registered and 64,773 have made payments, the varsity said.

Out of the total number of registrations, 41,647 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 10,647 from other backward classes, 9,388 from schedule castes, 2,020 from schedule tribes and 1,133 from economically weaker sections (EWS).

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

There will be separate cut-offs for students belonging to the EWS category. PTI SLB







We bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.





We bring the World to you"



Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)