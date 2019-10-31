Gateway of terrorism into India closed by repealing Articles 370, 35A :Shah

JUST IN
CM Devendra Fadnavis elected leader of BJP legislative party in Maharashtra
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Beed: Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a Dussehra rally organised in Maharashtra's Beed district, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them.

Shah also said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unfullfilled dream of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country was accomplished on August 5 when Article 370 and 35A were repealed.

"Article 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in India. Prime Minister Modi has closed this gate by repealing them," he said while flagging off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Patel here.
First Published: Thu, October 31 2019. 07:50 IST

