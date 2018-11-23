Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: Dipa qualifies for Vault Final, Aruna suffers knee injury

Indian gymnast qualified for the Vault Finals but B suffered a to end her campaign in disappointment at the Artistic in Cottbus,

Dipa, who had an injury-marred campaign at the Asian Games, scored 14.100 to finish at the 6th place out of 16 gymnasts in the qualification.

However, Aruna, who had won a bronze medal in the women's individual vault event at the Melbourne World Cup, hurt her knee during the first vault and was ruled out of the competition.

"Aruna was going to perform a higher difficulty vault. In warm up, she was confident but unfortunately during the competition, her landing was little early and it hurt her knee. So she didnt perform the second vault. She is going for today," said Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, of (GFI).

Among Indian men gymnasts, scored 14.000 points on the Rings and finished at the 14th place out of 29 gymnasts, while Ashish couldn't produce his best, signing off at the 24th spot out of 37 gymnasts with a score of 13.200.

The second day of the competition will see Dipa on Beam, Rakesh on Parallel Bars and Ashish on Vault.

The event is part of an eight-event qualifying system for under which the gymnasts will make the cut based on the their top three scores.

