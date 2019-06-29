Arunachal clears proposal for special remission, release of

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal for granting special remission to prisoners of specific categories, an official release said on Saturday.

The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Friday also approved the release of such prisoners, as part of commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, it said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnels and Medical Service Institutions Bill 2019, to be tabled in the budget session starting July 8, was also approved by the cabinet.

